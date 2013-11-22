Nov 22 Tower Group International Ltd :
* Reports second quarter 2013 results
* Q2 operating loss per share $5.10
* Q2 loss per share $8.88
* Q2 earnings per share view $-5.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net premiums earned were $418.4 million, compared to
$460.2 million
* Qtrly total revenues were $460.5 million compared with $506.4
million
* Estimates that it will recognize pre-tax charges of
approximately $5.0
million in Q4 2013
* Experienced significant losses and reductions of statutory
surplus in its
insurance subsidiaries in H1 2013
* Says "recent downgrades in our ratings from a.m. best and
other rating
agencies represent a new challenge to US"
* Evaluating various options to retain certain of co's ratings
sensitive
business by placing it with other highly rated insurance cos
* Exploring sale of some of co's holding company and operating
assets;
exploring possibility of raising capital
* Says completing workforce reduction affecting about 10% of
total employee
population of about 1,400
* Q2 revenue view $446.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
