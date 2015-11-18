TEL AVIV Nov 18 Israeli specialty chip maker
TowerJazz has agreed to buy Maxim Integrated Products'
wafer manufacturing plant in San Antonio, Texas for $40
million in an all-share transaction.
The deal will expand TowerJazz's manufacturing capacity by
approximately 28,000 wafers per month and provide potential
revenue of up to $200 million annually within three to four
years, it said.
The additional capacity will serve TowerJazz's current and
forecasted customer demand. The deal is expected to close in
January.
TowerJazz also agreed a deal to manufacture products for
Maxim in the San Antonio facility. Maxim, which will hold 3
percent of TowerJazz's stock, will become one of its largest
customers.
"This gives us a window of time to build our third party
business and that's a big deal," TowerJazz Chief Executive
Russell Ellwanger told Reuters.
All of the site's employees, numbering almost 500, will be
retained.
Ellwanger said the acquisition will add to company earnings
"from day one".
TowerJazz, a maker of chips for smartphones, battery
chargers, AC/DC adapters and image sensors, operates two plants
in Israel, one in California and three in Japan through its
joint venture with Panasonic Corp.
The company lost money for years following heavy investments
in its second chip plant in Israel but has become profitable in
the last couple of quarters. It expects fourth-quarter revenue
to grow 7 percent to $252 million, plus or minus 5 percent.
One of the first businesses TowerJazz will bring to the
Texas plant is front-end modules for antenna switches, which
enable mobile devices to send and receive signals.
"This deal follows our model of acquiring capacity of an
existing or new customer, where the customer still needs that
capacity for a number of years," Ellwanger said.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen, editing by Louise Heavens)