TEL AVIV Aug 28 Israeli chip manufacturer
TowerJazz announced on Thursday the first major image
sensor customer for its joint venture with Panasonic Corp
in Japan.
Himax Imaging Inc, a subsidiary of Himax Technologies
, is developing its newest high-end cameras for smart
phones using TowerJazz Panasonic Semiconductor technology.
The companies did not disclose financial details. But an
industry source in Tel Aviv said the deal would bring in $20
million a year in revenue for the joint venture.
TowerJazz Panasonic Semiconductor Co is 51 percent owned by
TowerJazz and 49 percent by Panasonic. It has three
manufacturing plants in Japan.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)