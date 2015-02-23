* Q4 adjusted EPS $0.83 vs $0.58 forecast
* Record revenue of $235.3 mln, in line with forecast
* Shares up 7 pct in Tel Aviv
(Adds quotes from CEO, details, share price)
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Feb 23 Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz
beat forecasts with a fourth-quarter net profit that
doubled on revenue from its joint venture in Japan with
Panasonic Corp as well as growing market share from its
largest customers.
It earned 83 cents per share excluding one-time items,
compared with 40 cents per share a year earlier as revenue grew
75 percent to a record $235.3 million.
TowerJazz was forecast to earn 58 cents a share excluding
one-off items on revenue of $235 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Its shares were up 7 percent at 57 shekels ($15) in Tel Aviv
at 1200 GMT. Its shares on Nasdaq have more than doubled in the
past year, hitting an all-time high of $16.59 on Jan. 28 and
closing at $13.69 on Friday.
Chief Executive Russell Ellwanger said on Monday revenue
from the company's top 10 customers, excluding Panasonic, in the
quarter rose 32 percent over the 2013 quarter.
"These customers represent diverse markets and are served by
each of our top four business units," he said.
TowerJazz lost money for years following heavy investment in
a second chip plant in Israel.
The maker of chips for smartphones, battery chargers, AC/DC
adapters and image sensors has a 51 percent stake in its new
joint venture, under which Panasonic transferred three plants
for the production of chips for cars and other products.
Tower Panasonic Semiconductor Co was integrated for the
first time in the second quarter of 2014. Ellwanger said the
company's expectations are for third-party revenue capability
from the joint venture of $300 million a year on top of
contractual Panasonic revenue.
The company's target is to achieve an annual revenue run
rate of $1 billion in 2015.
TowerJazz said it expects revenue for the first quarter of
2015 to be $225 million plus or minus 5 percent, representing 70
percent growth over the first three months of 2014.
Ellwanger said the company is targeting annualised adjusted
gross profit of about $400 million in the fourth quarter of
2015.
($1 = 3.8681 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer and Susan
Thomas)