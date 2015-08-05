BRIEF-Okta announces pricing of initial public offering
* Says initial public offering of 11.0 million shares priced at $17.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JERUSALEM Aug 5 Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz reported higher quarterly profit that beat estimates, boosted by lower costs due to a drop in the company's debt level.
TowerJazz said on Wednesday it earned 70 cents a share in the second quarter excluding one-time items, compared with 62 cents a year earlier. Revenue edged up to $236 million from $234 million.
The company was forecast to earn 52 cents on revenue of $235 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Earlier this year, shareholders converted $162 million of bonds to equity, leading to financial expenses of $3.6 million in the second quarter, versus $8.8 million a year ago.
TowerJazz, which makes chips for smartphones, battery chargers, AC/DC adapters and image sensors, forecast third-quarter revenue of $244 million, plus or minus 5 percent, a figure which would represent growth of 8 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Jon Boyle)
* Xtant Medical Holdings - On March 31, Bacterin International and Co, unit of co, entered twelfth amendment,waiver to amended restated credit deal
* NQ Mobile Inc. reports unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016