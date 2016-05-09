UPDATE 5-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
JERUSALEM May 9 Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz swung to a profit in the first quarter, boosted by the acquisition of a U.S. plant, and said it expects revenue to jump in the next quarter as well.
TowerJazz said on Monday it earned 78 cents a share in the quarter, compared with a $1.15 loss per share a year earlier, which was mainly due to non-cash financing expenses of an accelerated bond conversion.
Net profit in the 2016 quarter of $66 million includes a $41 million gain from the acquisition of a plant in San Antonio in February. Revenue rose 23 percent to a record $278 million.
The company was forecast to earn 27 cents a share on revenue of $276 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
TowerJazz, which makes chips for smartphones, battery chargers, AC/DC adapters and image sensors, forecast second-quarter revenue of $300 million, plus or minus 5 percent, representing year-on-year growth of about 27 percent. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Tova Cohen)
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20