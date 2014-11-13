* Q3 adjusted EPS $0.58 vs $0.33 forecast

* Q3 revenue $226 mln, in line with forecasts

* Sees Q4 revenue up 75 pct to $235 mln

TEL AVIV, Nov 13 Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz beat estimates for third-quarter net profit on revenue from its joint venture in Japan with Panasonic Corp as well as growing market share from its largest customers.

It earned 58 cents per share excluding one-time items, compared with 26 cents per share a year earlier as revenue grew 70 percent to $226 million. TowerJazz was forecast to earn 33 cents a share excluding items on revenue of $226 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The quarter was the first with no revenue from its plant in Nishiwaki, Japan, which has ceased operations.

Chief Executive Russell Ellwanger said revenue from the company's top 10 customers in the quarter rose 23 percent from a year ago.

"This organic growth shows we have the right customers in the right markets," Ellwanger told Reuters. "We've chosen specialty areas that are growth areas ... Customers are giving us more and more of their market share in markets that are growing."

TowerJazz lost money for years following heavy investment in a second chip plant in Israel.

The maker of chips for smartphones, battery chargers, AC/DC adapters and image sensors has a 51 percent stake in its new joint venture, under which Panasonic transferred three plants for the production of chips for cars and other products.

Tower Panasonic Semiconductor Co was integrated for the first time in the second quarter of 2014.

The company's target is to achieve an annual revenue run rate of $1 billion in 2015, Ellwanger said, adding: "We may be stronger than our target."

TowerJazz expects fourth-quarter revenue to be a record $235 million with an upward or downward range of 5 percent. Mid-range guidance represents 75 percent year-over-year growth.

Ellwanger said the forecast demonstrates full replacement of previous Nishiwaki revenue with organic growth, excluding the Panasonic venture, at higher margins. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; editing by Susan Thomas)