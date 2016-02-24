TEL AVIV Feb 24 Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz reported on Wednesday higher quarterly profit and revenue that beat estimates.

TowerJazz earned 70 cents a share diluted in the fourth quarter excluding one-time items, compared with 54 cents a year earlier. Revenue rose 8 percent to a record $254.6 million.

The company was forecast to earn 63 cents on revenue of $252.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

TowerJazz, which makes chips for smartphones, battery chargers, AC/DC adapters and image sensors, forecast first-quarter revenue of $276 million, plus or minus 5 percent, representing year-on-year growth of 22 percent.

This expected growth is partially attributed to the inclusion of revenue from its newly acquired San Antonio plant in the beginning of February. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)