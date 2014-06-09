BRIEF-Stephen Baksa reports 4.8 pct stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
* Stephen Baksa - reports 4.8 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
June 9 TowerBrook Capital Partners LP:
* Has announced that funds under its control will acquire Independent Clinical Services (ICS) from private equity funds managed by affiliates of The Blackstone Group LP
* As part of the acquisition process TowerBrook have appointed Paul Pindar to be chairman of the ICS board
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott International LP reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp as of March 10 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAJcAQ) Further company coverage: