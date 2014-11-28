LONDON, Nov 28 (IFR) - Towergate's senior secured and unsecured bondholders both issued statements supporting the troubled UK insurance broker on Friday, flying in the face of speculation that distressed debt investors have built up positions to aggressively wrest control of the firm.

Restructuring lawyers and advisers have been actively pitching their services to Towergate's bondholders for over a week, after the company revealed last Wednesday that it had fully drawn its revolving credit facility (RCF), casting doubts on whether it can continue as a going concern.

Towergate has two senior secured bonds - a £234m 8.5% 2018 fixed rate note and a £396m 2019 FRN - as well as a £304.6m 10.5% 2019 unsecured bond.

On Friday a group of the company's larger senior secured creditors put out the following statement: "We are fully supportive of the company's business and we are engaged in active discussions with the company's management to help reach a solution."

A simultaneous, very similarly worded, statement from a majority of the company's senior unsecured creditors strongly suggests this is a unified stance among the different classes of creditors.

One hedge fund investor said he cannot remember a group of bondholders issuing a similar statement in the past.

The surprise comes as several market sources have said that distressed debt investors such as KKR and Highbridge Capital have been buying the unsecured bonds in recent days, leading to speculation that they may make a bid for control of the company.

A second hedge fund investor said this was a "very risky play," however, as bondholders would not only have to put in fresh equity to gain control of the business, but would then have to raise new debt to retire the senior secured bonds at par.

Towergate's unsecured bonds are bid at a cash price of just 28 on Friday, having been bid above 60 before the company revealed its liquidity problems last week. The senior secured bonds have remained much firmer, with both tranches bid above 85.

The second hedge fund investor said that while senior secured bonds seem to be tightly held, unsecured bonds are leaking into the market day by day in small size. (Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)