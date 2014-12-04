LONDON, Dec 4 (IFR) - Towergate has invited the holders of its senior unsecured bonds to pitch for control of the trouble UK insurance broker, raising the prospect of a challenging debt for equity swap.

Several market sources have said that distressed debt investors such as KKR and Highbridge Capital have been buying the unsecured bonds at deep discounts in recent weeks, leading to speculation that they may make a bid for control of the company.

But raising the capital needed to take over the business without severely impairing the bonds would be a tough task given its debt pile of more than £1bn.

Speculation around a potential restructuring started two weeks ago, when Towergate revealed it had fully drawn its revolving credit facility (RCF), casting doubts on whether it can continue as a going concern.

At the same time, the group said it had received approaches from parties interested in potentially acquiring the business, appointing Evercore and Rothschild as joint advisers to support the evaluation of proposals.

Towergate has now decided to invite other parties to make proposals, sending a notice to holders of its unsecured bonds urging them to submit proposals if they are interested in pitching to take over the firm.

The £304.6m 10.5% 2019 unsecured bonds are subordinate to Towergate's senior secured bonds - a £234m 8.5% 2018 fixed rate note and a £396m 2019 FRN - and its fully drawn £85m RCF.

This puts them in a precarious situation, as they rank behind £715m of debt if the business goes into administration or if the offers to buy the business are lower than the total debt.

OBSTACLES AHEAD

While Towergate's invite could set the stage for a debt for equity swap, several market participants have warned of the obstacles facing such an effort.

"My interpretation is that the other bids for the company leave these bonds substantially impaired or even wiped out, so the bondholders are being given a chance to improve on that valuation," said a hedge fund investor.

"But I doubt they'll be able to raise enough funding to contribute a decent equity cheque and take out the secured debt above them."

The unsecured bonds have not traded up substantially on the news, suggesting their recovery prospects are still grim. The bonds are bid at a cash price of 28.5, according to Tradeweb, having been above 61 before the RCF drawdown was announced.

A majority of Towergate's unsecured bondholders put out a statement last Friday declaring that they are "fully supportive of Towergate," welcoming the dialogue with the company's management.

A second fund investor said he cannot remember a group of bondholders issuing a similar statement in the past, but that it was a reflection of the unique situation.

"It's in everyone's interests to present a united front," he said.

"The company has been losing lots of people and, as a broker, people are its main asset."

Towergate's CEO Mark Hodges resigned from his role in October, and a number of other senior managers have followed. (Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)