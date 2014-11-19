LONDON, Nov 19 (IFR) - Holders of Towergate's high-yield bonds are rushing for the exit after the UK insurance broker revealed it had fully drawn its revolving credit facility (RCF), casting doubts as to whether it can continue as a going concern.

The company's bonds have sunk to record lows after Towergate published a report on Wednesday saying it had maxed out of its RCF, increasing to £85m from £43m drawn last September.

Revolving credit facilities are generally used by businesses to cover short term liquidity needs. By fully drawing on it, Towergate now has no safety net to cover liquidity shortfalls.

In the report to bondholders, Towergate said it has not yet breached its financial covenant, but that it has had to enter discussions with lenders to renegotiate the terms as "the Group may be unable to satisfy its financial covenant going forward."

The liquidity crisis is so severe that Towergate has told bondholders "it has to be recognised that there is material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt as to the Group's ability to continue as a going concern."

Towergate's unsecured bonds are getting hammered. The £304.6m 10.5% 2019 senior bonds opened at a cash price of 61.25, according to Tradeweb, but have lost more than twenty points to a bid of 38.

"There's a coupon payment due in February and the market does not think Towergate can meet it," said an analyst at a hedge fund.

"A white knight could step in, but they'd almost certainly haircut the unsecured bonds anyway."

The "white knight" refers to the group's announcement that it has received approaches from parties interested in potentially acquiring the Group, and that it has consequently appointed Evercore and Rothschild as joint advisers to support the evaluation of proposals.

Private equity firm Advent International is Towergate's largest shareholder. (Reporting by Robert Smith, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)