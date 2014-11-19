LONDON, Nov 19 (IFR) - Holders of Towergate's high-yield
bonds are rushing for the exit after the UK insurance broker
revealed it had fully drawn its revolving credit facility (RCF),
casting doubts as to whether it can continue as a going concern.
The company's bonds have sunk to record lows after Towergate
published a report on Wednesday saying it had maxed out of its
RCF, increasing to £85m from £43m drawn last September.
Revolving credit facilities are generally used by businesses
to cover short term liquidity needs. By fully drawing on it,
Towergate now has no safety net to cover liquidity shortfalls.
In the report to bondholders, Towergate said it has not yet
breached its financial covenant, but that it has had to enter
discussions with lenders to renegotiate the terms as "the Group
may be unable to satisfy its financial covenant going forward."
The liquidity crisis is so severe that Towergate has told
bondholders "it has to be recognised that there is material
uncertainty which may cast significant doubt as to the Group's
ability to continue as a going concern."
Towergate's unsecured bonds are getting hammered. The
£304.6m 10.5% 2019 senior bonds opened at a cash price of 61.25,
according to Tradeweb, but have lost more than twenty points to
a bid of 38.
"There's a coupon payment due in February and the market
does not think Towergate can meet it," said an analyst at a
hedge fund.
"A white knight could step in, but they'd almost certainly
haircut the unsecured bonds anyway."
The "white knight" refers to the group's announcement that
it has received approaches from parties interested in
potentially acquiring the Group, and that it has consequently
appointed Evercore and Rothschild as joint advisers to support
the evaluation of proposals.
Private equity firm Advent International is Towergate's
largest shareholder.
(Reporting by Robert Smith, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)