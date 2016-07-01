July 1 Insurance company Towergate Finance Plc appointed Kay Martin as commercial director.

Martin, who will report to CEO David Ross, joins from Zurich UK General Insurance Ltd, where she was chief marketing officer since 2010.

In her new role, Martin will be responsible for strategy, with a particular focus on optimizing the company's digital offerings to clients.

