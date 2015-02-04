LONDON, Feb 4 (IFR) - Towergate's unsecured bondholders are
in discussions to provide fresh money to take control of the
troubled UK insurance broker, according to several market
sources.
Private equity firm Advent is the majority owner of
Towergate, but has been in discussions with creditors since
November, when news that the company had fully drawn its
revolving credit facility cast doubts on whether it could
continue as a going concern.
The company's senior secured bondholders announced their own
restructuring deal on Monday, which would wipe out the unsecured
notes.
But the two classes of bondholders are negotiating behind
the scenes in a parallel process, with a banker close to the
situation saying that a deal could be struck within 24 hours.
"This needs to be decided this week and we are in advanced
discussions," he said. "People are positively inclined towards
it."
Towergate's unsecured creditors hold the company's £304.6m
10.5% 2019 senior bond, which is subordinate to the £234m 8.5%
2018 senior secured bond, £396m 2018 senior secured FRN and £85m
revolving credit facility.
The senior secured bondholders have struck a debt for equity
swap with the company, where for each pound of principal they
receive 52p of new senior secured debt, 21p of holdco payment in
kind (PIK) notes and 27p of equity stapled to the PIK. Secured
holders also receive the right to participate in new super
senior secured notes.
A second banker close to the deal described this as a
"backstop" if a deal with the unsecured bondholders falls
through, however.
"Essentially the senior secured holders had to announce
something before the impending coupon payments trip the whole
thing into grace period," said an investor close to the
situation.
"But the secured guys have no desire to put cash into the
business. So the unsecured guys are offering to put in at least
£200m of equity to take control."
Private equity firm KKR is understood to own the largest
proportion of the unsecured bonds, with Highbridge Capital also
possessing a substantial amount.
"They want to pick up the business on the cheap," said the
investor.
If a deal is cut, the senior secured bondholders will
proceed with the debt for equity swap until the unsecured
bondholders are in a position to make their takeover offer.
If this process drags on then the secured bondholders could
take over Towergate first, before selling their equity to the
unsecured bondholders later.
Once the process is complete, the unsecured bondholders will
offer to take over the company through a cash-out mechanism.
Under this offer, the junior holders would pay for up to £250m
of the equity at par, which will then also give them around 80%
of the PIK note.
The 10-year PIK note will accrue interest at 12% a year.
The unsecured bonds are presently trading at a single digit
cash price, according to a second investor, making them
virtually worthless. If a deal is struck, their value could
increase substantially.
A spokesperson for Towergate declined to comment. KKR and
Highbridge Capital did not respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Robert Smith, Sandrine Bradley; editing by Alex
Chambers, Julian Baker)