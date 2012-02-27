* Operating profit $0.63 vs est $0.62

Feb 27 Property & casualty insurer Tower Group Inc's quarterly operating profit beat Wall Street expectations on favorable pricing in its homeowners, commercial property and workers compensation businesses.

For 2012, the insurer expects to report operating earnings of $2.60 to $2.70 per share.

Analysts on average were expecting $2.70 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fourth-quarter net income fell to $26.8 million, or 67 cents per share, from 36.6 million, or 88 cents a share, a year ago.

Operating profit fell to 63 cents a share from 80 cents a share.

Analysts had expected the insurer to earn 62 cents a share.

Net premiums earned from commercial and personal segments was up 9 percent at $407.1 million.

Net investment income rose 8 percent to $32.1 million.

Net combined ratio -- the percentage of premiums an insurer has to pay out in claims and expenses -- was 98.2 percent, compared to 95.1 percent a year ago. A lower combined ratio is better, as a figure over 100 indicates that underwriting was unprofitable.

Shares of the New York-based company, which have jumped almost 20 percent in the last three months, closed at $23.47 on Monday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)