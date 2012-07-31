July 31 Shares of Tower Group Inc fell 15 percent after the insurer cut its full-year operating earnings forecast and said it expects to report a quarterly loss as it set aside more money to cover claims.

The company also said on Monday that it will exercise a previously announced option to merge its business with the Bermuda reinsurance operations of Lloyds of London insurer, Canopius.

Tower, which added $65 million to its prior accident year reserves, expects to report an operating loss of between 39 cents and 42 cents per share for the second quarter.

The company now expects full-year operating earnings per share of between $1.45 and $1.55, down from its prior forecast of between $2.60 and $2.70 per share.

Analysts had expected the insurer to earn $2.51 per share in the year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The reserve strengthening relates primarily to unfavorable development in the company's commercial insurance segment arising from changes in estimated ultimate losses for accident years 2011 and prior.

The company had announced an agreement to invest $75 million to acquire a 10.7 percent stake in privately-owned Canopius Group Ltd in April.

Tower expects the deal to be accretive to earnings, with 2013 operating earnings per share expected to increase by about 4 percent to 6 percent.

Tower shares were trading down 14.1 percent at $18.65 on Tuesday morning on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Akshay Lodaya)