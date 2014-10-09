Oct 9 Impax Laboratories Inc said it bought two privately held drugmakers for $700 million to gain access to seven generic drugs.

Impax said the deal, which is expected to add 90 cents per share to 2015 earnings, includes a drug to treat parasitic worm infections, Albenza.

The companies, Tower Holdings Inc and Lineage Therapeutics Inc, are expected to generate revenue of $215 million to $225 million in 2014, Impax said. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)