Kirin to sell Brazil unit to Heineken's Bavaria for $700 mln
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's Kirin Holdings Co said on Monday it would sell its Brazilian unit to Heineken NV subsidiary Bavaria S.A. for 2.2 billion Brazilian reais ($706 million).
Dec 28 Automobile parts maker Tower International Inc sold its South Korean operations to Seco, a privately owned Korean auto parts supplier, for about $47 million in cash.
Livonia, Michigan-headquartered Tower said Seco will also assume debt of about $98 million, representing a deal enterprise value of about $145 million.
The operations being sold include five manufacturing plants, a tooling plant and a technical center.
Shares of Tower International closed at $7.44 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The company's stock has shed about a third of its value in the last one year.
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.
Feb 10 U.S. hunting and fishing chain Gander Mountain Co is preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as this month, after an aggressive effort to expand its store base failed to pull in new customers, according to people familiar with the matter.