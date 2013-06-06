Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
JERUSALEM, June 6 Israeli chip maker TowerJazz and California-based Cavendish Kinetics will collaborate to bring radio frequency (RF) micro electromechanical systems to the mobile market to improve fourth generation data speeds.
The products combine Cavendish's technology with the TowerJazz power CMOS process and RF interconnect in a single chip, the companies said on Thursday.
An Israeli market source said the deal would bring TowerJazz about $20 million a year in revenue starting in 2013.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)