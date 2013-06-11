Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TEL AVIV, June 11 Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz will produce 12-megapixel CMOS image sensors for Antwerp-based CMOSIS, a supplier of high-end image sensors for professional imaging applications.
CMOSIS' CMV 12000 product is targeted at various markets such as industrial inspection, broadcasting and motion analysis. In 2010, TowerJazz and CMOSIS first began collaborating on the CMV product line.
An Israeli market source who asked not to be identified estimated this agreement would contribute tens of millions of dollars in revenue to TowerJazz in 2014. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)