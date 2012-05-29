(Recasts lead, adds details, TowerJazz comments, share
reaction)
JERUSALEM May 29 Shares of specialty chipmaker
TowerJazz slid on Tuesday after the company signalled
that Israel's largest banks were considering the conversion of
capital notes they hold into shares.
TowerJazz's Nasdaq-listed shares were down 8.6
percent at 76 cents in early trade, while its Tel Aviv shares
closed 9 percent lower.
They started to fall after Israeli media reported that Leumi
and Hapoalim, the country's two largest
banks, were interested in converting the notes into shares so
they could finally cash in on their debt.
"TowerJazz has not been provided with notice by any of its
capital note holders that they intend to convert capital notes
into shares," the Israeli company said in a statement to the
reports.
Rather, the banks have asked the company to file a
registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission in to register ordinary shares underlying 85 million
capital notes -- 45 million for Leumi and 40 million for
Hapoalim -- which would be issued if either or both banks wish
to convert the capital notes into shares, it said.
The overhang of a possible conversion of notes by the banks
into shares is weighing on the stock since such a move would
dilute the holdings of existing shareholders.
TowerJazz's parent, conglomerate Israel Corp, also
holds capital notes from the company.
"Israel Corp has informed the company of its intent to
convert all of its holding of capital notes into shares, but as
a long term strategic shareholder did not ask to register its
shares," TowerJazz said.
"Israel Corp has informed TowerJazz that it does not intend
to sell or trade its shares at the present time and has
expressed its belief in the company's strategy and growth
plans."
In 2006 and 2008, the banks converted debt into capital
notes as part of a restructuring of bank debt while Israel Corp
injected new money into TowerJazz.
Israel Corp, Hapoalim and Leumi invested $550 million in
cash and debt conversion and received 399 million notes. Israel
Corp holds 206 million while the banks hold 96.4 million each.
The banks may have difficulty in converting the notes to
shares since they would likely represent more than the 5 percent
banks are allowed under Israeli law to hold in a company of
which it is a debt holder.
Hapoalim said it does not comment on its customers while
Leumi was not available for comment.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer and Tova Cohen; Editing by David
