TEL AVIV Jan 13 Israeli specialty chip manufacturer TowerJazz will collaborate with MAPS Inc, a provider of mobile, lighting and automotive integrated circuits, to launch the first resonant wireless power transfer chip for mobile products.

The chip enables wireless charging at a distance.

Wireless charging is a breakthrough in the mobile communications and computing devices infrastructure arena, the companies said in a statement on Monday.

MAPS, a South Korean start-up, expects mass production to begin in the second quarter of 2014, targeting the mobile, portable and computing market in South Korea as well as worldwide.

Pike Research estimates global revenue from wireless power devices will exceed $15 billion by 2020 and that systems based on highly resonant wireless power transfer will account for more than 80 percent of the total market.

Although inductive wireless power transfer was already introduced by others, the resonant type that MAPS has developed using TowerJazz's process offers wireless power charging at greater distances than ever before, the companies said.