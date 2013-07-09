JERUSALEM, July 9 Chip makers TowerJazz and Nujira Ltd said they extended their partnership agreement to include production of Nujira's chip that prolongs the battery life for fourth generation (4G) smartphones.

The chip uses envelope tracking technology, which reduces power consumption of the power amplifier that transmits the signal to the antenna, the companies said on Tuesday.

A market source estimated that the deal would mean $25 million of revenue to Israel-based TowerJazz in 2014 and up to $50 million in 2016. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)