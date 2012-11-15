BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Nov 15 Israel's TowerJazz says:
* Q3 revenue $154.6 mln vs $176.1 mln
* Q3 non-GAAP net profit unchanged at $32 mln
* TowerJazz Q3 rev view $157 mln, non-GAAP profit $35.6 mln -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 revenue of $147-$157 mln
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.