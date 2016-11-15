Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
JERUSALEM Nov 15 Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz reported sharply higher profit that topped estimates, boosted by strong demand from existing customers.
TowerJazz said on Tuesday it earned $49 million excluding one-time items in the third quarter, up from $19 million a year earlier. Revenue grew 34 percent to a record $326 million.
The company was forecast to make $43 million on revenue of $325 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It projected fourth-quarter revenue of $340 million, plus or minus 5 percent, for a 34 percent annual gain.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)