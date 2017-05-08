TEL AVIV May 8 Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz
reported quarterly net profit that beat estimates and
forecast record revenue in the second quarter, boosted by robust
demand from high margin businesses such as image sensors.
TowerJazz said on Monday it earned 45 cents per
diluted share in the first quarter, down from 69 cents a share a
year earlier, when the company reported a $41 million gain from
the acquisition of a plant in Texas. Excluding one-time items,
EPS rose to 49 cents from 31 cents.
Revenue grew 19 percent to $330 million.
The company was forecast to earn 43 cents a share ex-items
on revenue of $330 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
It projects second-quarter revenue of $345 million, plus or
minus 4 percent, for a 13 percent annual gain.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)