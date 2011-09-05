* TowerJazz sees $50 mln in annual rev from deal by 2014

* Chips to be used in adapters, battery chargers, LED lighting

By Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV, Sept 5 TowerJazz has signed a memorandum of understanding to manufacture chips for Samsung Electro-Mechanics in a deal that could bring the Israeli chipmaker $50 million a year in revenue by 2014.

The chips for high voltage products will use TowerJazz's 700 volt power management process, starting with AC to DC adapters and battery chargers for personal computers as well as commercial LED lighting, TowerJazz said on Monday. The chips will also be used for white goods such as dishwashers and washing machines.

"The deal is we become a partner that has a guaranteed volume of usage," TowerJazz Chief Executive Russell Ellwanger told Reuters. "The size of the market is huge. This platform can drive up to $50 million a year in revenue for TowerJazz in 2014."

TowerJazz set a goal of reaching a $1 billion annual revenue run-rate by 2014. It has forecast revenue of between $173 million and $183 million in the third quarter of 2011. It had revenue of $509 million in 2010.

Samsung mainly bought these chips from integrated device makers but now they will design their own chips, which TowerJazz will produce. The chips will be designed to minimise power consumption.

Ellwanger said TowerJazz is already starting to ship parts, while the first products are expected to be in the market in the second half of 2012.

While TowerJazz has multiple projects with Samsung, this is the first strategic partnership announced by the companies and has the highest revenue potential, he said.

Manufacturing will begin in Israel but TowerJazz plans to eventually manufacture high volumes at its recently acquired plant in Japan.

TowerJazz in June bought Micron Technology's plant in Nishiwaki City, Japan, for $140 million, nearly doubling its manufacturing capacity.

TowerJazz, a small player in the global chip industry, has carved out a niche as a specialty maker of image sensors used in medical and dental x-rays, mobile phone cameras and digital cameras as well as radio-frequency chips and embedded memory chips.

It needed additional capacity after it nearly doubled the amount of quarterly design wins from 2008 to 2010.

Ellwanger has said the company plans to use the plant in Japan to serve substantial growth demand from South Korean customers. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)