* TowerJazz sees $50 mln annual revenue from platform by 2014

* Chips to be used in adapters, battery chargers, LED lighting

By Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV, Sept 5 TowerJazz said it will make chips for Samsung Electro-Mechanics , creating a platform that could bring the Israeli chipmaker $50 million a year in revenue by 2014, sending its shares higher on Monday.

The chips for high voltage products will use TowerJazz's 700 volt power management process, starting with AC/DC adapters and battery chargers for personal computers as well as commercial LED lighting, TowerJazz said. The chips will also be used for white goods such as dishwashers and washing machines.

"The deal is we become a partner that has a guaranteed volume of usage," chief executive Russell Ellwanger told Reuters after a memorandum of understanding was signed. "The size of the market is huge. This platform can drive up to $50 million a year in revenue for TowerJazz in 2014."

The company's shares were up 1.3 percent to 2.774 shekels, compared with a decline of over 2 percent in the broader market.

Ori Licht, head of research at IBI Investment House, said Samsung could be a substantial customer for TowerJazz in the area of power consumption.

"In recent years we have seen a trend of TowerJazz diversifying its products portfolio, which leads to an improvement in profitability and a decline in the level of risk, so we view positively a contract such as this with a giant like Samsung," he said.

"We estimate that good execution of this contract will bring further upside," he added.

TowerJazz has set a goal of reaching a $1 billion annual revenue run-rate by 2014. It had revenue of $509 million in 2010.

Samsung mainly bought these chips from integrated device makers but will now design its own chips, designed to minimise power consumption, which TowerJazz will produce.

Ellwanger said the first products were expected to be in the market in the second half of 2012.

While TowerJazz has multiple projects with Samsung, this is the first strategic partnership announced by the companies and has the highest revenue potential, he said.

Manufacturing will begin in Israel but TowerJazz plans eventually to manufacture high volumes at its recently acquired plant in Japan.

In June, TowerJazz bought Micron Technology's plant in Nishiwaki City, Japan, nearly doubling its manufacturing capacity.

TowerJazz, a small player in the global chip industry, has carved out a niche as a specialty maker of image sensors used in medical and dental x-rays, mobile phone cameras and digital cameras as well as radio-frequency chips and embedded memory chips.

($1 = 3.63 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and Helen Massy-Beresford)