TEL AVIV, March 11 Israeli chip maker TowerJazz
said on Monday it has made significant market share
gain in the fast-growing front-end module (FEM) market,
providing its silicon radio platform for smartphones and other
mobile systems.
TowerJazz said its platform allows integration of
the radio in mobile devices including components such as antenna
switches, antenna tuners, controllers, low-noise-amplifiers and
power amplifiers, eliminating the need for expensive devices.
The portion of the FEM market available to TowerJazz is
expected to more than triple over the next several years and the
company said it is well placed to manufacture a major portion of
the devices that will serve this multi-billion dollar market.
According to a 2012 report by the Mobile Experts research
firm, the handset front-end market is expected to double to $10
billion by 2017.
A market source who asked not to be identified estimated
that TowerJazz's revenue in this area will reach hundreds of
millions of dollars annually within three to four years.