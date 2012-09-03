UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
JERUSALEM, Sept 3 Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz has expanded its agreement with Vishay Siliconix by another five years that is expected to boost its revenue.
Under the deal, TowerJazz will manufacture two Vishay Siliconix product families at TowerJazz's Japanese Fab 4 facility as well as multiple Vishay Siliconix lines at its plants in Israel, TowerJazz said on Monday.
"The new collaboration in Japan will enable TowerJazz to have a steady baseline revenue with a long-term, strategic customer at the Japanese fab," it said.
Vishay Siliconix is a subsidiary of Vishay Intertechnology , a maker of semiconductors and passive components for electronic devices used in telecommunications and industrial markets.
The company is one of TowerJazz's largest customers and TowerJazz has produced multiple products for Vishay Siliconix for the past eight years.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources