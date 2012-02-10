LONDON Feb 10 High-rise London homes cost
an average 36 percent more than low-rise dwellings as the city's
residential towers shake off a grim reputation earned in the
1960s, spurred by overseas demand, data from global property
consultancy CBRE showed.
The biggest premium versus low-rise neighbouring flats was
68 percent for the 43rd floor of the 525-feet tall Strata tower,
London's tallest residential tower in the Elephant and Castle
district, an area set to benefit from a facelift in coming
years.
"Unlike the high-rise blocks of the 1960s, tower
developments now symbolise luxury living and can add substantial
value," said Jennet Siebrits, head of residential research at
CBRE, adding interest from southeast Asian investors had driven
prices.
Fuelled by demand from overseas investors looking to shield
wealth from the euro zone crisis and Arab spring uprisings,
prices for the best central London homes rose 39.5 percent
between a post-recession low in March 2009 and last November,
property consultancy Knight Frank said.
The CBRE study, which looked at 1,226 apartments in six
towers, found prices rose an average 1.5 per cent per floor.
The Strata will be overtaken this year by the Shard
skyscraper next to London Bridge as the building housing
London's highest homes, with 10 penthouses near the top of what
will become western Europe's tallest tower at 1,016 feet.
(Reporting by Tom Bill; Editing by Dan Lalor)