(Adds Breakingviews link)
June 30 Insurance broker Willis Group Holdings
said it signed an agreement with Financial management
services provider Towers Watson & Co to combine the
companies in an all-stock deal with an implied equity value of
about $18 billion.
Willis shareholders will own about 50.1 percent and Towers
Watson shareholders will own about 49.9 percent of the combined
company on a fully diluted basis, the companies said in a
statement.
Towers Watson shareholders will receive 2.6490 Willis shares
for each share owned and a one-time cash dividend of $4.87 per
share.
The combined company, which will be named Willis Towers
Watson, will maintain its domicile in Ireland.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)