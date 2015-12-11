(Changes source, adds shares)
Dec 11 Shareholders of financial services
provider Towers Watson & Co and insurance broker Willis
Group Holdings voted to approve their merger, the
companies said in a joint statement.
The support by Towers shareholders comes after an $18
billion merger agreement between the companies was amended to
increase the one-time cash dividend to be paid to Towers
stockholders to $10 per share from $4.87.
"We are pleased with the outcome of today's vote and thank
all of our shareholders for their support," said John Haley,
chief executive officer of Towers Watson.
At the first vote to approve the merger that took place in
November, top Towers shareholders, including BlackRock Inc
, refused to support the deal which proved to be a
critical blow, and forced the company to adjourn the meeting
until Friday.
A key goal of the merger is to have Willis, the world's
third-largest insurance broker, combine with Towers Watson to
add consulting operations and help take on bigger rivals.
The raised dividend proved enough to swing top Towers
shareholders to switch their vote in favor of the deal, leading
to the approval at Friday's meeting.
Towers Watson Chief Executive John Haley will lead the
combined company, and James McCann of Willis will be the
chairman.
Towers Watson shares were up 1.6 percent at $129.38, while
Willis shares were up 0.3 percent at $45.12 in early trading.
