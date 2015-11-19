(Adds details)
Nov 19 Towers Watson & Co and Willis
Group Holdings amended their merger agreement to more
than double the special dividend for Towers Watson shareholders,
who have rejected a proposed $18 billion merger between the two
financial companies.
Financial services provider Towers Watson's shareholders
will now get a one-time cash dividend of $10.00 per share, an
increase of $5.13 per share from the dividend payable under the
original terms of the deal.
The two companies had agreed to merge on June 30, with
Towers Watson shareholders to get 2.649 Willis Group shares for
each share held and a cash dividend of $4.87 per share.
That proposal valued Towers Watson at $125 per share. The
amended proposal values Towers Watson at $130.26 per share.
Towers Watson's shares were up 0.5 percent at $129.87 in
morning trading in Thursday, while Willis Group shares were up
1.07 percent at $45.14.
Insurance broker Willis Group was considering raising its
offer for Towers Watson, which could be through a larger special
dividend, Reuters had reported on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera, Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing
by Anil D'Silva and Savio D'Souza)