March 3 Financial management services provider Towers Watson & Co said it had appointed industry veteran Kate Hollis to its credit research team.

Hollis was recently global head of fixed income/alternatives fund research at S&P Capital IQ.

She has more than 30 years of industry experience, having worked at Deutsche Bank AG, Daiwa Securities, Scotia McLeod and Schroders Plc.

Towers Watson's credit research team has more than 130 associates who provide a range of fund analysis, manager research, selection and monitoring services globally, it said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)