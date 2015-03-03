March 3 Financial management services provider
Towers Watson & Co said it had appointed industry veteran
Kate Hollis to its credit research team.
Hollis was recently global head of fixed income/alternatives
fund research at S&P Capital IQ.
She has more than 30 years of industry experience, having
worked at Deutsche Bank AG, Daiwa Securities, Scotia
McLeod and Schroders Plc.
Towers Watson's credit research team has more than 130
associates who provide a range of fund analysis, manager
research, selection and monitoring services globally, it said on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)