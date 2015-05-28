Amazon moving staff at Quidsi parenting products unit after losses
March 29 Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it was moving staff out of its Quidsi nursery, beauty and pet products subsidiary after the business failed to turn a profit.
May 28 Towers Watson & Co, a provider of human resources and risk and financial management services, hired William Bensur Jr. to lead its Pittsburgh investment office.
Bensur was previously with Wilshire Associates, where he had worked for more than two decades.
Bensur will be a director at Towers Watson and will also be responsible for growing the company's consulting businesses in North America. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)
WASHINGTON, March 29 President Donald Trump plans to sign a repeal of Obama-era broadband privacy rules as a bigger fight looms over rules governing the openness of the internet, the White House said on Wednesday.