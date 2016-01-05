Jan 5 Harman International Industries Inc
, best known for its JBL and Harman Kardon audio systems,
said it agreed to buy automotive cybersecurity company TowerSec,
as part of efforts to boost security of its offerings designed
for connected vehicles.
Harman, whose biggest business is selling infotainment and
audio products to global automakers, did not disclose the terms
of the deal.
Ann Arbor, Michigan-based TowerSec's core software security
products detect and prevent hacking and intrusions in real time.
Harman's acquisition comes in the midst of a debate over the
safety of increasingly connected cars and trucks, especially
after veteran cybersecurity researchers showed in July they can
use the Internet to hack into a moving car and seize control.
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)