* Q2 adj EPS $1.35 vs est $1.20

* Q2 rev up 11 pct

* Sees 2012 EPS $5.05-$5.15 vs est $5.02 (Follows alerts)

Feb 6 Professional services company Towers Watson and Co posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by higher revenue from its benefits segment, and forecast full-year earnings above estimates.

The company, which was formed after the $4 billion merger between Watson Wyatt Worldwide and Towers Perrin Forster & Crosby in 2010, forecast 2012 earnings of $5.05 to $5.15 a share, on revenue of $3.41 billion to $3.46 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $5.02 a share, on revenue of $3.44 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Second-quarter net income attributable to controlling interests rose to $65.4 million, or 92 cents a share, from $48.6 million, or 65 cents a share, a year ago. Excluding items, the company earned $1.35 a share.

Revenue rose 11 percent to $880 million. Benefits revenue rose 8 percent to $476 million.

Analysts on average had expected the New York-based company to earn $1.20 a share, before special items, on revenue of $845.8 million.

Towers Watson shares, which have shed 7 percent of their value in the last three months, closed at $60.74 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)