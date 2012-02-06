* Q2 adj EPS $1.35 vs est $1.20
* Q2 rev up 11 pct
* Sees 2012 EPS $5.05-$5.15 vs est $5.02
Feb 6 Professional services company Towers
Watson and Co posted better-than-expected quarterly
results, helped by higher revenue from its benefits segment, and
forecast full-year earnings above estimates.
The company, which was formed after the $4 billion merger
between Watson Wyatt Worldwide and Towers Perrin Forster &
Crosby in 2010, forecast 2012 earnings of $5.05 to $5.15 a
share, on revenue of $3.41 billion to $3.46 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $5.02 a
share, on revenue of $3.44 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Second-quarter net income attributable to controlling
interests rose to $65.4 million, or 92 cents a share, from $48.6
million, or 65 cents a share, a year ago. Excluding items, the
company earned $1.35 a share.
Revenue rose 11 percent to $880 million. Benefits revenue
rose 8 percent to $476 million.
Analysts on average had expected the New York-based company
to earn $1.20 a share, before special items, on revenue of
$845.8 million.
Towers Watson shares, which have shed 7 percent of their
value in the last three months, closed at $60.74 on Friday on
the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)