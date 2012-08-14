BRIEF-May Knight joins Korn Ferry as country managing director
* May Knight joins Korn Ferry as country managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 14 Towers Watson and Co posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, but the employee-benefits consultancy firm forecast first-quarter results below market expectations.
Towers Watson expects per-share earnings of between $1.05 and $1.10 for the first quarter on revenue of $805 million to $825 million.
Analysts had estimated earnings of $1.25 per share on revenue of $852.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the fourth-quarter, net income rose to $65.3 million, or 91 cents per share, from $43.9 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.25 per share.
Revenue from its benefits segment fell 2 percent to $472.5 million in the fourth quarter. Overall revenue was down 3 percent at $826.2 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of $1.24 per share on revenue of $868.1 million.
Shares of the company closed at $58.55 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Independent data monitoring committee recommends discontinuation of the adapt Phase 3 clinical trial of rocapuldencel-T in metastatic renal cell carcinoma for futility following its planned interim data review
BERLIN, Feb 22 German Chancellor Angela Merkel is satisfied that PSA Group is addressing Berlin's demands on jobs, investment and plants in talks about buying General Motors' Opel unit, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.