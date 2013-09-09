(Corrects paragraph 10 to say Time Warner Inc, not Time Warner
Cable, plans to transfer retirees to private insurance
exchanges)
Sept 9 Shares of Towers Watson & Co
jumped as much as 10 percent on Monday after IBM said it
will move its U.S. retirees to an insurance exchange owned by
the employee benefits consultant.
Insurance exchanges help consumers compare insurance plans
and enroll in coverage. They are the cornerstone of President
Barack Obama's healthcare reform that aims to roll out insurance
coverage to all Americans.
Towers Watson said it operates the largest private Medicare
exchange in the United States.
IBM said on Friday it will shift its U.S. retirees off its
company-sponsored health plan to Towers Watson's insurance
exchange, Extend Health, saying the plan offered IBM retirees
more choice and better value than the company could provide
through existing group plans.
The contract, which will add about 110,000 members according
to Deutsche Bank analyst Paul Ginocchio, is great news for the
newly set up health insurance exchanges and a big win for Towers
Watson.
"Towers Watson's exchange currently serves over 500,000
lives, primarily retirees. IBM represents about 20 percent
growth by itself," SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Tobey
Sommer wrote in a note to clients.
However, skepticism about insurance exchanges remain, with
many top insurers preferring to watch from the sidelines until
they prove to be successful.
"Ultimately, about all of the 12 million retirees who are
eligible for Medicare will probably be on exchanges. Right now
we estimate that about only one in ten are on exchanges," Sommer
said.
IBM said its retirees had a more positive outlook once they
were presented with the concept and understood the options
available to them through these exchanges.
On Sunday, Time Warner Inc said it was also planning
to transfer retirees to private insurance exchanges.
Towers Watson's shares were trading up 6.6 percent in
afternoon trading at $90.38 on the New York Stock Exchange on
Monday.
(Reporting by Esha Dey and Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore;
Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)