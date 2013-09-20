Sept 20 British insurance broker Jardine Lloyd
Thompson Group Plc said it would acquire the reinsurance
brokerage business of Towers Watson Co for $250 million
in cash.
"Towers Watson offers us a very strong reinsurance platform
in the key North American market, as well as bringing further
strength in the London Market and a leading analytical
capability," said Dominic Burke, JLT's group chief executive.
The company said the deal will be completed by the end of
the year and is expected to add to earnings in the first full
year after completion.
JLT said Towers Watson's reinsurance brokerage business
would be merged with JLT's reinsurance business and would be
branded for a transitional period as JLT Towers Re.
The combined business would generate revenue of $266 million
and would be present in 17 countries, the company said.
JLT said Alastair Speare-Cole, CEO of JLT Re, would become
chief executive of the merged operation, while Ross Howard, who
currently heads Towers Watson's reinsurance brokerage business,
will become executive chairman.