June 24 Radio station operator Townsquare Media LLC filed with U.S. regulators on Tuesday to raise up to about $143.8 million in an initial public offering.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company listed Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Jefferies and RBC Capital Markets as lead underwriters to the IPO. (bit.ly/1pgEsyE) (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)