LONDON, Sept 29 Britain's financial regulator has fined privately owned wealth adviser Towry Investment Management 494,000 pounds ($773,288) for stating it was in compliance with client money rules without conducting the proper checks.

"It should go without saying that taking steps to ensure information provided to us is properly considered, up to date and correct is a basic regulatory requirement," Tracey McDermott at the Financial Services Authority (FSA) said on Thursday. ($1 = 0.639 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)