Nov 6 UK-based wealth management firm Towry said it appointed Wadham Downing as its chief financial officer, replacing Paul Wright, who will retire in June next year.

Downing most recently worked at Legal & General, where he was group CFO and group M&A and strategy director among other senior positions.

He will join Towry as CFO on Nov. 9 and also be a part of the firm's board.

The appointment is subject to approval by the Financial Conduct Authority, UK's financial regulatory body. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)