Sept 11 Toya SA :

* Says plans capital increase via issuance of 2,330,000 series H shares at issue price 4.25 zloty

* Says subscription of shares will be offered to Su Gang, shareholder of Yato Tools Co Ltd, unit of Toya

* Says in exchange for shares Toya will receive remaining stake in Yato Tools from Su Gang Source text for Eikon:

