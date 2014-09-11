UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 11 Toya SA :
* Says plans capital increase via issuance of 2,330,000 series H shares at issue price 4.25 zloty
* Says subscription of shares will be offered to Su Gang, shareholder of Yato Tools Co Ltd, unit of Toya
* Says in exchange for shares Toya will receive remaining stake in Yato Tools from Su Gang Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources