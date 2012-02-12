NEW YORK Feb 12 Coming off a year in
which U.S. toy sales fell 2 percent, toymakers and buyers at the
109th American Toy Fair in New York are looking for the elusive
runaway hit that failed to materialize in 2011.
The industry has reached back to the past hoping Ninja
turtles and caring stuffed bears from the 1980s, accessories
that play with the hottest gadgets of today and a cuddly dog
that has scored fame on Facebook, will turn around flagging
sales this year.
"Although the down economy still presents many challenges,
at the end of the day, kids will always want the latest and
greatest toys. Technology and value will continue to be key
factors in purchasing decisions," Jeremy Padawer, EVP of
Marketing for Jakks Pacific Inc.
In 2011, gadgets like iPads and smartphones were top
consumer sellers, and toy companies big and small are betting on
"AppCessories," playthings that come to life when hooked up to
popular devices such as Apple Inc's iPad, iPhone and
iPod, to woo tech-savvy kids who have grown up playing on their
parents' smartphones or their own gaming consoles.
"It's a nice way to bridge the generation gap because a lot
of these games are games that adults are going to have fun
playing too," said Adrienne Appell, toy trends specialist with
the Toy Industry Association, which runs the four-day toy fair
and expects more than 33,000 people. That is up almost 4 percent
from last year.
For example, Mattel Inc showed off its "Apptivity"
line. It included many items such as the Hot Wheels Apptivity
Car that allows kids to use iPads as race tracks. Mattel said a
special anti-scratch technology on the vehicle ensures iPad
screen surfaces go unscathed.
"In keeping with today's tech-savvy families, this new
category merges physical toy play with tablets," said Chuck
Scothon, senior vice president of marketing at Mattel's North
America unit.
Hasbro Inc has its "zAPPed" gaming platform.
Privately held rivals such as Spin Master, Crayola, WowWee and
Discovery Bay also had offerings in the appCessories arena.
But hits from the past, as well as toys made from basic
fabric and stuffing, also vied for attention.
Nickelodeon and Playmates Toys revealed a new line of action
figures, vehicles, ninja gear and other toys inspied by
Nickelodeon's new CG-animated "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,"
which is set to premiere in the Fall. The turtles first hit the
small screen in 1987, according to their official website.
American Greetings Corp is relaunching another 80's
hit, Care Bear plush dolls, which are celebrating their 30th
anniversary.
Other plush toys were on display as well.
Gund, one of the oldest plush toy makers in the United
States, unveiled what could potentially be a runaway hit with
doglovers.
It launched the first plush version of the "Boo," a
Pomeranian that has over 3 million Facebook fans. Priced at $20,
the plush toy won't be available in stores until spring, but
thousands have already preordered it on the company's website.
"We saw Boo on Facebook. We thought it will translate really
well," Vince Smart, vice president of marketing at Gund, a
division of Enesco LLC. Gund contacted Boo's owner, who has
chosen to be anonymous, on Facebook.
Cuddle Barn launched Beaver Plush, a collection of plush
characters that come to life by singing popular songs. The
12-inch plush beaver features Justin Bieber's hit song "Baby,"
and a baseball cap tilted to the side.
Then there is Lego, the Danish toy maker whose colorful
building blocks do well even during weak economic times.
Lego unveiled three new DUPLO concepts that were
designed specifically for the U.S. market. It includes items
such as "Read & Build", a series of preschool board books and a
collection of DUPLO bricks that, together, hope to make 'read to
me' time more fun. Lego also displayed a new line for girls and
a host of toys themed on movies such as "Lord of the Rings,"
"The Hobbit," and Marvel and DC Universe super heroes.
Shopper dynamics are still impacted by the economy, but
we haven't seen any alarming trends in consumers trading down,"
said Soren Torp Laursen, president of Lego Americas.
There was also no dearth of toys supporting good causes.
MGA Entertainment is supporting the fight against cancer by
launching new hairless versions of their hit doll brands, Bratz
and Moxie Girlz, while Growums gardening kits from Preferred
Commerce Inc encourage children to grow their own vegetables and
eat healthy.
There was also a huge selection of toys based on movies,
especially the two films from Marvel that are coming out this
year: "The Avengers" and "The Amazing Spider-Man."
(Reporting By Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Bernard Orr)