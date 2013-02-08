NEW YORK Feb 8 When Sara Tsiropinas, 36, goes
shopping for her three-year-old daughter Maya, the New
York-based mom shuns the aisles dedicated to electronic toys.
The architectural designer is one of those parents who is
very strict about the amount of time her child spends in front
of anything with a screen, be it a videogame, iPad or TV.
Tsiropinas allows her daughter to watch TV for about 2 hours
a week and prefers seeing Maya spend time with her wooden blocks
and role-playing toys instead. She is not alone.
In 2012, a year toymakers bet big on "AppCessories," or
playthings that come to life when hooked up to an iPad, iPhone
and iPod, U.S. shoppers spent more dollars on building sets,
arts & crafts items, dolls and preschool toys instead, NPD data
showed.
That forced toymakers, big and small, to focus more on
reviving traditional toys in their 2013 lineup and many of them
will be on display at the American Toy Fair, which officially
kicks off in New York on Sunday.
The revival of interest in classic toys is good news for
companies such as Danish toymaker Lego, known for its colorful
building blocks, and is already being welcomed by parents and
doctors alike.
"This is great news. The best toys are the things like dolls
and blocks, trucks and cars, pencil and paper and crayons," said
Kenneth Ginsburg, a pediatrician at The Children's Hospital of
Philadelphia. "They fully engage a kid's imagination.
"What we want is for kids not to be sitting in front of
screens all day and not to have their entertainment handed to
them," said Ginsburg, who is also a professor of pediatrics at
the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine.
This year will see the return of classics such as Slinky, a
helical spring that stretches and bounces, which will now be
available in six shiny colors ranging from pink to black, as
well as old favorites such as Tinkertoy building sets and
Spirograph, a geometric drawing toy.
Jakks Pacific Inc will celebrate the 30th
anniversary of Cabbage Patch Kids by introducing a line dressed
in party theme fashions, while Blue Box, known for its infant
and pre-school toys, will launch a "Soft 'N Safe" wooden toy
set.
One reason driving the comeback of some of these classic
toys is "the built in equity with moms and grandparents who are
the ultimate decision makers," said Laurie Schacht, co-publisher
of industry publication The Toy Insider.
But, while Lego had a banner year in 2012, it might be
harder for other companies to replicate that success, said
Needham analyst Sean McGowan.
"They did well because they made toys kids want to play with
and that parents feel good about buying. It's not that easy, but
it is that simple," said McGowan, adding that Lego's Chimea line
"seems to be an early favorite" going to 2013.
Spin Master's big bets for 2013 include O.R.B., a levitating
sphere that requires no remote control, and Boom Boom Balloon, a
game where a player rolls a die and has to carefully push a
stick into the balloon until it clicks, watching it squeeze and
stretch and hope that it doesn't pop on his or her turn.
GENDER NO BAR
Toymakers are also planning to win over parents determined
to teach their children to question outdated gender roles.
So look for a new line of Easy Bake ovens from Hasbro Inc
in black, silver or blue for boys, and more construction
toys in the girls' aisle.
"Construction is on fire, especially in the girls aisle,"
said Schacht, who expects strong demand for the Lego Friends
line and the new Barbie line from Mega Brands Inc.
Mattel Inc owns the Barbie brand.
Zing is launching "Air Huntress Z-Curve Bow," a crossbow in
pink and purple, drawing inspiration from bold heroines such as
"Katniss Everdeen" in the "The Hunger Games" franchise.
Toymakers are also betting big on playthings inspired from
TV franchises because they have fewer movies to work with this
summer, said TimetoPlayMag.com Editor-in-Chief Jim Silver.
One of the hot TV properties this year will be Disney
Channel's animated TV movie "Sophia The First," several
toy experts said. Mattel and Jakks are among the toymakers that
plan to manufacture toys tied to this franchise.
"Kids definitely have more exposure to characters they see
in books or TV shows. So it makes sense for these licenses to be
prevalent," the Toy Industry Association's Adrienne Appell
added.