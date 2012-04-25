TOKYO, April 25 Japan's Toyo Engineering Corp said on Wednesday it signed a contract to provide technical services to upstream projects to be undertaken by Iraq's state-run South Oil Co (SOC).

"This agreement covers all oilfields and related facilities that SOC is responsible for in the south of Iraq," the company said in a statement.

"Toyo will, on a long term basis and according to SOC's request, provide comprehensive technical services in order to expedite the smooth, timely and economic implementation of SOC's upstream projects."

Iraq sees production from its southern oilfields reaching 2.75 million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of the year.

Iraq aims to double its output over the next three years as it recovers after years of sanctions and war. Last month, the country's oil production rose above 3 million bpd for the first time in more than three decades.

The country is expected to be the world's biggest source of new oil supplies over the next few years. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Kim Coghill)