BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma says U.S. District court granted Concordia unit treble damages
* Redhill Biopharma - U.S. District court granted Concordia unit treble damages related to false claims made by Method Pharmaceuticals, LLC, principal owner
WASHINGTON Nov 26 Japan's Toyo Tire & Rubber Co Ltd has agreed to plead guilty to U.S. price-fixing charges and pay a $120 million criminal fine for its role in conspiracies involving auto parts, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.
Toyo, which has subsidiaries in the U.S. states of Kentucky and Georgia, has also agreed to cooperate with the investigation as it continues, the department said in a statement.
* Redhill Biopharma - U.S. District court granted Concordia unit treble damages related to false claims made by Method Pharmaceuticals, LLC, principal owner
TORONTO, March 7 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as lower metal prices weighed on the materials group, while heavyweight financial sector and energy shares edged lower.
* SNC-Lavalin - unit Kentz Overseas Company WLL awarded a 5-year commissioning support services framework agreement by Petroleum Development Oman