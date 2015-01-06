UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WASHINGTON Jan 6 A former executive of Japan's Toyoda Gosei Co Ltd has agreed to plead guilty to price fixing and rigging bids for auto parts made for cars sold in the United States, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.
Japanese national Makoto Horie agreed to serve one year and one day in prison and to pay a criminal fine of $20,000, the department said.
Horie had agreed to plead guilty to fixing the prices of automotive hoses, the department said.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha and Diane Bartz; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.